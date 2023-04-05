The MTV Movie & TV Awards doesn’t have the prestige of the Academy Awards, but it does have the guts to let the delightful Drew Barrymore host and nominate Adam Sandler and Keke Palmer, both of whom have been egregiously snubbed by the Oscars in recent years. So I’d argue it’s the superior award show.

Another highlight from the 2023 nominations, which were announced today: the Best Villain category, where Harry Styles in Don’t Worry Darling will compete against M3GAN and the titular drug-loving bear from Cocaine Bear. M3GAN, icon that she is, deserves to win — unless Styles (who, weirdly, has been named Villain of the Year at a different ceremony) shows up and recreates his Don’t Worry Darling jig. If only there was a Best Dance category…

Here’s the complete list of nominees:

BEST MOVIE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST SHOW

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Austin Butler — Elvis

Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling

KeKe Palmer — Nope

Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink — Stranger Things

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

BEST HERO

Diego Luna — Andor

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick