Pinhead sure is raising hell once more for a modern audience! Actress Jamie Clayton will be bringing the character back to life (or… death?) for Hulu’s “reimagining” of the classic 80s thriller Hellraiser. Clayton has shared a first look at the infamous Cenobite, complete with soulless black eyes and, of course, pins.

The 2022 version follows a “young woman struggling with addiction who comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.”

Director David Bruckner is hoping that Clayton brings new life to the character as a trans woman. “We felt a kind of anticipation around the fans to reimagine the character,” says Bruckner. “We knew we wanted Pinhead to be a woman. Jamie was just the right person for the role. A person’s identity can be really exciting for a role in many ways, but I have to emphasize that Jamie absolutely killed, that’s how we got there.” Killed literally and figurately, probably.

The reimagined movie will be produced by Barker, and feature Odessa A’zion, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Kit Clarke, Goran Visnjic, and Hiam Abbass.

Hulu’s Hellraiser will hit the streamer on October 7th, just in time to be spooked for the whole month!

