Henry Cavill is having a bit of a moment. The Man of Steel star has confirmed that he’s officially back as Superman following an appearance in Black Adam, and now, he’s revealing just how close he was to being cast as James Bond after Pierce Brosnan exited the role in the early 2000s.

Cavill has opened up before about auditioning for Bond. Specifically, how Casino Royale director Martin Campbell called him “chubby.” However, what Cavill has never shared is that he actually made it pretty far in the audition process. According to The Witcher star, the decision was down to him and Daniel Craig, and Cavill has no doubt that the producers made the right call.

Here’s what he told Josh Horowitz during a live taping of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. Via Comic Book:

“They told me I was close. They told me it was ultimately down to, and this is what I’ve been told, it was just down to me and Daniel (Craig), and I was the younger option,” the Man of Steel star said. “They obviously went with Daniel and I think it was an amazing choice to go with Daniel. I probably wasn’t ready at the time. I think Daniel did an incredible job over the past movies, so I’m happy they made that choice. It was a fun adventure at the time, and definitely gave a boost to my career. That was the key element of it. I was getting a lot of auditions, which I went to, which went really, really well.”

Of course, the big question is could Cavill get another crack at Bond? Between The Witcher and getting another crack at Superman, his schedule’s about to become very full. There’s also talk of the Bond producers going a younger route, which ironically, would make the older option this time around. Then again, that worked out pretty well for Craig, so (yup, we’re going for it) never say never.

