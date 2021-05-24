Henry Cavill has officially confirmed that he’ll be starring in a Highlander reboot from John Wick director Chad Stahelski. This follows after Deadline‘s initial reported that Cavill was “in talks” with Lionsgate to lead a remake of the ’80s classic starring Christopher Lambert as an immortal Scotsman who’s survived the ages by decapitating others like him because “there can only be one.”

While reports were careful to note that Cavill is eyeing the project, the actor has since confirmed the news on Instagram by posting a screenshot of the initial Deadline report along with a caption detailing his research and a little bit of bragging about how he’s not too shabby with a sword, which fans of Netflix’s The Witcher are very aware of:

Very exciting news today! I’ve been a fan of Highlander since I was lad. From the movies in all of their 80s, Queen slathered glory to the TV show with an actor who looked remarkably like one of my brothers. Being not shy with swords, and having a director as talented as Chad Stahelski at the helm, this is an opportunity like no other. Deep diving into franchise storytelling with all the tools at our disposal, is going to make this an adventure I (and hopefully all of you) shall never forget.

Cavill also shared a photo of his research into his “Scottish heritage.” Although, the two books he showed had one very specific theme: “So You’re Going to Wear a Kilt,” and “Those Bloody Kilts.” Call it a hunch, but we think Henry Cavill is going to wear a kilt.

(Via Henry Cavill on Instagram)