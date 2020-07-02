Back in January, Henry Cavill made it very clear to Men’s Health that he’s “not given up on the role” of Superman despite reports claiming that Warner Bros. is moving on from his portrayal of the iconic character following Ben Affleck’s decision to exit the role of Batman. So you’d just assume that the latest reports that Cavill might be returning as Superman would make the actor pretty happy. Not so much.

In a new interview to promote The Witcher season two resuming production in August, Cavill revealed that he’s actually frustrated by the latest batch of rumors surrounding his alleged return as the Man of Steel. However, in staying true to the character, he’s trying to take the excitement in stride and focus on the positive. Via Variety:

They get wilder and wilder by the day. The amount of speculation, the stuff I read on the Internet, is extraordinary and sometimes frustrating. It’s when you see people stating stuff as fact. Like, “No, that’s not the case. That hasn’t happened, and that conversation isn’t happening.” But the important thing is that people are excited about it, and I think it’s important to be excited about a character like Superman. Superman is a fantastic character. If people are chatting about it, and even if they’re making stuff up, it’s okay, because that means they want to see the character again.

In Cavill’s defense, the reports of his supposed return were convoluted from the start and only got messier as time went on. Initially, reports claimed that he’d be only be doing cameos and not a sequel of Man of Steel 2, and then there was talk of a possible deal where J.J. Abrams might be rebooting the character. Then there were reports that Cavill isn’t in negotiation to come back at all. As for where the situation really stands, the actor is playing things close to his sculpted chest.

“Me saying something isn’t going to make a difference,” Cavill cryptically told Variety. “One day, people will know the truth, and if they don’t know it now, it’s okay.”

(Via Variety)