Henry Cavill May Be Returning As Superman, Though Not In Another ‘Man Of Steel’

Last week it was revealed that DC fans’ prayers were answered: They’ll be getting their own “Snyder Cut” of Justice League after all. While the main cast won’t be returning to shoot any additional footage, news of a rehabbed version of the troubled, underperforming 2017 all-star DCEU romp did remind people of one thing: Is Henry Cavill ever coming back as Superman? The answer, at least according to some sources who spoke with Deadline, is yes.

Granted, that doesn’t mean we’ll be getting a Man of Steel 2. However, there are a number of ways Cavill’s iteration of Clark Kent could return. It’s obviously too late for him to swing by Wonder Woman 1984, and he’s not going to be in the Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman. But he could, Deadline posits, appear in some of the other DCEU titles, from Shazam 2 to Black Adam to Aquaman 2.

Cavill was last seen making a surprise appearance on Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel watch party last week, in which the director broke the news about the reworked Justice League cut. For the last year and a half, the English actor’s place in the DCEU has been in question, and last November he said he hadn’t given up on reprising his most famous role. Of course, he should also be getting on Guy Ritchie to make another Man from U.N.C.L.E.

