Can You Handle Spike Lee’s ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ Teaser Trailer With Denzel Washington, ASAP Rocky, And Ice Spice?

To date, director Spike Lee has made four movies with actor Denzel Washington, ranging from box office hits (Inside Man) to Oscar-winning masterpieces (Malcolm X). Their fifth collaboration comes out later this year, and based on the teaser trailer, it looks like another classic.

Highest 2 Lowest is a modern-day reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s masterful crime thriller High and Low, and follows a titan music mogul, played by Washington, who is targeted with a ransom plot.

“I Know U Have Been Waiting ‘HELLA LONG’ And Here Is DA TEASER TRAILER (Finally) For Da 5th Return Of D And LEE- HIGHEST 2 LOWEST,” Lee wrote on Instagram. “And Dat’s Da WASHINGTONS/LEES FAMILY TRUTH,RUTH. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF. STRAIGHT UP.” He added seven fire emojis for good measure.

Highest 2 Lowest also stars Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright, Ice Spice, Dean Winters, John Douglas Thompson, and in “the main role,” A$AP Rocky. The rapper was cast based on a meme, according to Lee. “What’s funny is that I was looking at Instagram four or five years ago and people were saying that A$AP looked like he’s Denzel’s son,” he said. “I seen those memes and then in the film we used that.”

Highest 2 Lowest opens in theaters on August 22 via A24, before being made available on Apple TV+ on September 5. Check out the teaser trailer above.

