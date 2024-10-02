As the amount of lawsuits filed against Diddy continues to rise, so, too, does the number of stories about his allegedly shady past.

A source told US Weekly that back in 2003, Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington and his wife, Pauletta, attended a party where Diddy was also in attendance. The couple “had been partying until dawn [with Diddy], and they had seen something and stormed out,” according to the insider, who added that Washington reportedly told the rapper “you don’t respect anyone.”

A few years before the alleged incident, Diddy predicted to Entertainment Tonight that his parties would eventually get him arrested. “They’re going to probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time,” he said in 1999. “Whenever you bring up a different element into people’s environment, things that broaden people’s horizons, people get intimidated. It’s a lot of people out there that feel intimidated by it.”

Diddy — who has been denied bail — is currently locked up in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after being charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. He also faces “at least 120” new sexual assault lawsuits, according to HuffPost, including 25 underage individuals.