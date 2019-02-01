Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hey, do you wanna see a bunch of beefy bad boys whomp on each other, sometimes with their fists but also with trays and champagne bottles and possibly a flamethrower? How about what appears to be an evil superhuman Stringer Bell? In a movie starring The Rock and Jason Statham? I mean, you probably do, right? What else are you doing that’s so great? Nothing, probably. You have plenty of time to talk about the first trailer for Hobbs & Shaw with me.

Yup, that’s what this is. The first trailer for the first Fast & Furious spin-off — I say first because I am still hoping for a Ghost Han movie at some point — is here and it is pretty much exactly what you think it is. Everybody’s whupping on each other and jumping off things and cars are flying through the air. There is no false advertising here. Let’s dive in.

Universal

We open with fancy cars and fancy music and Idris Elba’s character, “a ghost” named Brixton, saying the following sentences:

“I’m dealing with the future of the planet”

“I’m the necessary shock to the system”

“I am human evolutionary change”

Well, okay! And as soon as he’s done saying these things, it cuts to the clip above of him getting blasted with some sort of… science lasers? I’m not sure what’s going on. I am fairly sure that we appear to be dealing with… a superhuman Idris Elba?!

It was only a matter of time before something like this happened. It’s the natural next step. This whole thing started with Vin Diesel running a lunch counter and stealing DVD players. In the last movie before this one, The Fate of the Furious, all the members of The Family were recruited by a secret government agency to stop a cyberterrorist played by Charlize Theron from stealing a nuclear submarine. Why wouldn’t there be a spin-off about The Rock and Jason Statham fighting a lasered-up supervillain — kind of Bane meets Thanos meets any number of comic book characters — played by Idris Elba?

I still believe this franchise goes to outer space eventually.

Universal

Bam, thwap, it’s The Rock emmeffers. Or rather, it’s Luke Hobbs, his character in this universe who was introduced in Fast Five as a no-nonsense hardass who provides helpful reminders about the other characters by saying “I read your file” and then listing off their important biographical information. The character has evolved. He has jokes now. He’s more like your general Rock character, from other Rock movies, still a badass but a little goofier.

This is not necessarily a complaint, especially when you consider all the stuff I just typed about how crazy the franchise has gotten in the last couple of decades. If Vin Diesel can drive a million dollar sports car across the sky between Abu Dhabi skyscrapers, The Rock can have jokes. It’s only fair.