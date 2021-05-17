Adam Sandler provided the voice of Dracula in the first three very good Hotel Transylvania movies, all of which were directed by animation legend Genndy Tartakovsky. Unfortunately, Sandler isn’t returning for the fourth film, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (the “blah blah blah”s will now be provided Brian Hull), but Tartakovsky is back as a screenwriter. Also, Andy Samberg turns into a monster. Well, not actually Andy Samberg. The human character voiced by Andy Samberg turns into a monster, although if Sandler and Samberg want to make a sequel to That’s My Boy where they’re both werewolves, possibly at a bar mitzvah, I would watch that. Just an idea.

Anyway, please enjoy Blobby. Here’s the official plot summary:

Drac and the pack are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the ‘Monsterfication Ray,” goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, which also features the voices of Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, and Molly Shannon, opens on July 23.