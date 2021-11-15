Lady Gaga spoke in an Italian accent for “nine months” to get into character as Patrizia Reggiani for Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, but apparently it wasn’t enough.

“I feel bad saying this, but her accent is not exactly an Italian accent, it sounds more Russian,” actress and Gucci dialect coach Francesca De Martini told the Daily Beast. De Martini was brought on board to help Salma Hayek accurately mimic Giuseppina Auriemma, and she was surprised to learn that “there wasn’t a dialogue coach on set.”

After shooting her scenes with Gaga for one day, Hayek asked for some help. “What happened was this: Salma shot for one day and then asked for a dialogue coach,” De Martini shares. “I think she heard the accent wasn’t right and she was worried — she wanted to do well… I was noticing when I was on set, because I had earphones working with Salma and hearing what she was saying so I could help her to get it right, so I could hear Lady Gaga as well.”

While lightly critical of Gaga’s Mario-by-way-of-Natasha from Rocky and Bullwinkle voice, De Martini praised Hayek for being able to “nail the Italian accent” during improvisational scenes. The interview doesn’t mention her thoughts on whatever the heck Jared Leto is doing in the trailer, so I’ll assume she also thinks that Paolo Gucci should have been played by the car guy from I Think You Should Leave.

House of Gucci comes out on November 24.

(Via the Daily Beast)