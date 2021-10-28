Much fuss was made about the way that Adam Driver said the word “ghouls” in Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Won’t Die. Well, Driver (arguably) does it again with his ill-advised “sweetie” aimed at Lady Gaga in this trailer for Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci. This biographical crime drama’s based upon Sara Gay Forden 2001’s book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed — and filled with the likes of Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons, and Al Pacino. Naturally, Jared Leto looks nothing like Jared Leto here while playing Paolo Gucci, but watch out, Adam Driver. Lady Gaga’s portraying Partrizia Reggiani, who….

******

******

HISTORICAL SPOILER ALERT

******

******

******

******

…eventually put a hit out on her husband, Maurizio Gucci, who’s played by Driver. And as we see with that visit from a Treasury Department agent, Maurizio wasn’t her only target.

The Italian accents are big, the wigs are big, and the make-up jobs are big. Everyone’s going all out here, and it’s a testament to the rest of the cast (including Pacino, who’s playing Aldo Gucci, former chairman of the global fashion empire) that Leto somehow does not steal the show. He does try, however, by donning massive prosthetics because looking like himself is apparently something that he rarely wants to do. The Gucci family wasn’t wild to hear of Leto’s casting, and god only knows how they’ll react to him smacking himself in the head with a newspaper and insisting, “Gucci is my name, too!”

Gucci is his name too. This Thanksgiving, Paolo welcomes you to The Family. Watch the new #HouseOfGucci trailer now! 🙏🏼 See the movie only in theaters this Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/G1mJEBYVNY — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) October 28, 2021

Paulo was f*cked and eventually lost his clout, as well as his place within the legendary fashion house (although he did design that double-G logo). Below, it sure looks like Leto’s still oozing a few Bad Joker vibes (we live in a society).

It’s like this family was filled with a dozen Fredo and Sonny Corleones or something, which fits with the brief synopsis for this movie: “The turbulent marriage and divorce of Patrizia and Maurizio Gucci, the head of the Gucci fashion house, leads to murder.” Using “Sweet Dreams” by the Eurythmics is a splendid touch, too. It seems like we could (or couldn’t) use a Gaga-30 Seconds To Mars cover of that song, just for kicks.

House of Gucci arrives on November 24.