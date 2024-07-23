How Long Is The ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Movie?

There was a time not so long ago (the year 2017) when we thought we would never see Hugh Jackman and his metal claws again. That’s because they really made it seem like we would never see Hugh Jackman and his metal claws again, and yet here we are! Just days away from his triumphant return in Deadpool & Wolverine, with his metal claws. Again.

Deadpool & Wolverine follows the two enemy superheroes (Ryan Reynolds and Jackman) forced to team up as the Time Variance Authority sends them on a mission which subsequently changes the history of the MCU. But it’s all good because it needed some changing anyway.

The movie clocks in at 2 hours and 7 minutes, which is the equivalent of roughly 230 Mint mobile ads. This makes Deadpool & Wolverine the longest movie in the Deadpool franchise. It’s also the goriest, allegedly.

But will these be the last 2 hours and 7 minutes we get to see Wolverine? Who knows. When asked by Collider if this would actually be Wolverine’s last hurrah, Jackman couldn’t say. “It literally does not matter how I answer this, Steve, because I’m clearly a liar. But what’s so great about my lie is I believed it. Fully. I fully believed it,” he said. That’s what makes him such a good actor! We fully believe him even when he’s lying.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters this Friday, July 26th.