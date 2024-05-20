Even The ‘F*cking Stupid’ Synopsis For ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Is Rated R

The first Disney movie to receive an R rating was 1986’s Down and Out in Beverly Hills. It would be a fun Easter egg for Nick Nolte or Bette Midler to make a fourth-wall-breaking cameo in the studio’s next ages-17-and-up feature, Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine, but you’ll probably have to make do with a lot of “f*cks” instead. Even in the plot summary.

Here is the official sanitized synopsis for Deadpool & Wolverine, according to Comic Book:

Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy.

And here is the uncensored synopsis:

Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date – Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to – Fuck. Synopses are so fucking stupid.

Ryan Reynolds was as surprised as anyone that Disney let Deadpool & Wolverine be as not-family friendly as it is. “I hope it doesn’t sound condescending, I’m really proud of them for doing this. I think it’s a huge step for them,” he told Fandango. “I mean, it adds a whole other color to this kaleidoscopic wheel that is that company and the different people that they have been entertaining forever… I was surprised though, that they let us go as hard R, but very grateful. I mean there’s no other way to do it.”

Deadpool & Wolverine probably isn’t Martyrs-level hard R, but it’s something!

Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters on July 26.