Here’s How Sony Could Release ‘The Interview’ Without Going Through Theaters Or Netflix

Sony Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton tried to defend himself from an unexpected Presidential smackdown yesterday when he told CNN that the studio “would still like the public to see” The Interview after President Obama said that shelving the release was “a mistake.” With theater owners squeamish and another threat demanding that Sony essentially burn the film and bury the ashes, the options for a theatrical release seem limited.
To his credit, Lynton also told CNN that the studio was “considering” all options available to them when asked about VOD, but obviously nothing has come of that at this time and according to Lynton, a third-party is necessary:
“We don’t have that direct interface with the American public, so we need to go through an intermediary to do that.”
Here’s the thing, though: Sony does have an interface. Sony owns Crackle, which is a free streaming movie service that runs original programs like Chosen and Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.
Running The Interview on Crackle would, essentially, forego the possibility of a big box office return or a gaudy rights fee from a digital streamer. So the negatives are obvious, but on the plus side, it would theoretically bring a lot of attention and ad revenue to that site.
Besides Crackle and the embrace of a free-to-view model, Sony also has the Playstation platform, which they will soon use to launch Powers, a high-profile comic book adaptation and TV series with episodes that will be available for sale on the Playstation Store.
Like Crackle, this probably isn’t ideal — in this case, you’re limiting your audience to people with a Playstation product — but it’s better than nothing and it could ultimately help Sony’s efforts to establish either Crackle or the Playstation as a destination for original material.
The question is: why hasn’t Lynton spoken publicly about the possibility of releasing The Interview on the Playstation or Crackle? Obviously the answer isn’t know, but I’m sure they have their reasons. I’m tempted to give them a wide berth when it comes to the process of getting this film out.
Sony has suffered embarrassment, a financial hit, public shaming from the President and the Hollywood community, and continuing threats of cyber-crime. Just a few days ago, they were full steam ahead on a standard release despite having to endure this attack from North Korean sponsored hackers. If they feel that a partnership with Netflix, Apple, Amazon, YouTube, or Yahoo makes the most sense for them financially, then that’s what they should pursue before opening up a dialogue about their internal options. My point is, those options appear to be there should Sony want to take that route and continue to fight this battle alone… or if they simply have no other choice because other VOD vendors don’t want to get involved.
This is a complicated, unprecedented, and fast-moving situation, so it’s hard to confidently gauge where it’s going to go next. The only thing that seems certain is that it isn’t going away anytime soon.
(Source: CNN)
Considering a number of smaller theater chains as well as indie theaters that were still willing to show The Interview even after the major chains punted on it shows that there is still a viable release option. These theaters, despite the threat, were willing to risk it in order to show the movie. When Sony shelved it, many of them responded by announcing their intentions to show Team America until Paramount put the kibosh on that. Those theaters could have shown it and once it was shown that the Guardians of Peace were as full of shit as the tank in Cousin Eddie’s RV, the major chains would have been likely come back into the fold.
No kidding. Plus, I’m really struggling to understand how a limited release would somehow result in a bigger financial hit than a non-release.
@Deek Ermans Most production companies take out insurance on films in the event something goes wrong (typically death of an actor, destruction of set via natural disaster, etc.). Sony can probably invoke that insurance policy and get more money back than if it tried to slowly roll it out to indie theaters still willing to take it on.
Well that would make sense then. Hadn’t considered something like that.
I think the theaters should’ve been called out for canceling viewings. Sony and the theaters were wrong.
Exactly, nathanjay. Regal, AMC, Cinemark, et al are the real cowards who deserve public shaming.
i may believe the attack is real but i’m not entirely sure that sony isn’t turning this negative to their advantage to use it as a marketing play. when they do release it they will have built up more demand to see it than had the original release gone as planned.
Crackle is ad-supported like Hulu, so there’s another plus for making up what was spent on the production and marketing of the movie. Though, if Sony uses Crackle, what’s preventing them from using it for more of their films (other than the fact that it’s a 2nd/3rd-tier streaming service).
Benghazi
They should just show it at Tommy’s house. There’s always a ton of people over there.
The guy in charge of press for this film deserves a raise.
CHOSEN is an awesome show! Just a FYI to anybody who’s looking for something new to watch.
I smell a whole lot of hype for another major disappointment.
give the film for free,because its basically done anyway, to EVERY media…EVERY station…EVERY source….if EVERYONE decides at the same time to show this movie…we ALL win….showing the world we DO NOT BACK AWAY will just come another direction….I so understand no one will do this alone…if lives were god forbid lost due to a very violent group of people….but if WE UNITE this would be so POWERFUL….
I wonder if anyone else shares my opinion that entire “hack” was just some Sony exec leaving their laptop open and accessible to their bored teenager?
It would explain pretty much everything, from the uploaded movies to the emails to the goofy so-called North Korean threats.
It all adds up to some kids doing it for the lulz.