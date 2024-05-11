How To Watch A24’s ‘The Iron Claw’ Starring Zac Efron On Streaming

Jeremy Allen White and especially Zac Efron went to town during their physical prep work for The Iron Claw, which led to plenty of thirst tweets and high praise from Adele on the acting front. Lily James and Harris Dickinson also made impressions for their roles within the tragic Von Erich family, and although this film got snubbed by the Oscars, the acting performances still received audience accolades.

Is this a pleasant watch? Not exactly, given the history of the Von Erich family, which left the survivors absolutely shattered. Yet the movie is still a mesmerizing watch, and if you didn’t catch the A24 project in theaters, then you have plenty of time to watch it at home.