When everyday folk are knocked off their feet by a new cinematic work, they rave about it amongst their friends and family. Typically, it doesn’t travel much further than that. However, nothing is standard about “Water Under The Bridge” singer Adele. Instead of hiding behind an anonymous Rotten Tomatoes account, the global superstar used her latest Weekends With Adele residency show to give attendees a new movie recommendation.

On January 19, Adele took a moment out of her set to profess her love for Zac Efron and his latest role in The Iron Claw. The film, directed by Sean Durkin, follows the tragic life of the famed pro-wrestling family, the Von Erichs. Like most critics and viewers alike, Adele is obsessed with the picture and wants everyone to dive into it.

“Obviously, there were a lot of good movies this year,” she said. “But if you haven’t seen it yet, ‘The Iron Claw’ was my favorite of the year. I loved Zac Efron in that movie. It’s the best movie I’ve seen this year. You have to see it.”

"Obviamente este año hubo muchas películas buenas, pero si no la han visto todavía, "The Iron Claw" fue mi favorita del año. Me encantó Zac Efron en esa película. Es la mejor película que he visto este año. Tienen que verla" pic.twitter.com/jlkFosy9OH — Gabb (@fxckingdaydream) January 20, 2024

The sold-out The Colosseum at Caesars Palace crowd erupted in agreement with Adele’s public declaration. Efron hasn’t responded to Adele’s compliments. But on January 14, he took to his official Instagram to show love to the world of wrestling.

“I have so much admiration and respect for the world of Professional Wrestling,” he wrote. “And to the sacrifice and dedication of the athletes. These guys tour for months, putting their bodies on the line every day to perform. [It] was an honor to step into the ring and learn from one of the best Chavo Guerrero Jr.”

The Iron Claw is showing in theaters now.