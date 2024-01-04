jeremy allen white
The ‘Shameless’ Responses To Jeremy Allen White’s Calvin Klein Campaign Are Second Only To Those Infamous ‘The Bear’ Thirst Tweets

Early 2022 was not exactly a more innocent time, but those were the days before The Bear transformed into a sleeper hit, and before anyone knew it, lust-inspired tweets about hot Chefs hit like Cousin Richie singing “Love Story” in his car.

At that point, Jeremy Allen White — following a decade-long run as part of Shameless‘ vast ensemble cast — became a household name instead of being mainly known as “the American Lip Gallagher.” Shameless bloggers began overanalyzing whether Carmy Berzatto should have sex in the second season of The Bear (SPOILER ALERT: he did) of the FX hit series (that streams on Hulu). And White signed onto A24’s The Iron Claw, in which he portrays the tragic Kerry Von Erich, currently in theaters now to both depress you and make you marvel at his gains.

Speaking of being jacked, there was no time like the present for White to star in a Calvin Klein underwear campaign, and the company felt the same way. The fashion brand decided to begin the new year in the spirit of “hell yes, Chef!” and duly began rolling the NYC-focused ads out on social media.

Let’s just say that White is no stranger to making his own thirsty comments about lingerie shoots, and now, it’s his turn to be the recipient. It’s also worth chuckling at how his The Bear fame led to this after he once declared that “Carmy’s, like, the least sexual person,” but of course, that runs counter to the vibe on this shoot. Still, no one could possibly fault him for getting in on an underwear campaign while already being ripped to portray a pro wrestler. If not now, then when?

A comparison to Ancient Greek statues had to happen:

Someone’s Dad already knew the assignment on Twitter, too.

The floodgates of thirst swiftly opened. It’s a fun day on social media again.

Calvin Klein also dropped a short video of White talking about how he still likes to ride his bike in Brooklyn. Chicago-based Carmy would have no time for this campaign, but the people appreciate it.

