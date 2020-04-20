Hugh Jackman recently revealed the inception of his faux “feud” with Ryan Reynolds, and now, they’ve pulled the figurative rug out from underneath us by declaring the whole thing moot. At least, Reynolds and Jackman have declared a temporary “cease fire,” which I never saw coming because these two enjoy ribbing each other so much. If anything can mute the memory of 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine fashioning Deadpool as a Merc With No Mouth, it’s their wonderful continued barbs, but I guess we can give up some nice things. And this ceasefire is for a good cause.

Reynolds shared the news on Twitter with a jointly (yet separately) filmed video that confirmed, yes, “our feud” is on hold, so that the pair can channel energy toward the #ALLinCHALLENGE for pandemic relief to feed frontline workers, elderly, and children. The pair will come together and run a lemonade stand for one randomly chosen bidder, and they also asked Drew Brees, Mariska Hargitay, and Peter Hermann to commit to this cause as well. If there’s really a lemonade stand, I want Mariska in on it also. And I want her to challenge Chris Meloni, and then someone should get Ice-T in on this thing.

Before we get too carried away with dream challenges, here’s the video proof in case Reynolds and Jackman forget to get along.

Hugh and I have a temporary cease-fire on our feud for the @allinchallenge. So, I nominate, legendary Astronaut, @Cmdr_Hadfield, Soccer Superstar, @AshleyLawrence – and just to screw with him… @RealHughJackman. (WHAAT? A challenge inside a challenge.) https://t.co/9RKgI0G1X5 pic.twitter.com/pyFG5Agstr — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 20, 2020

So, I’ve agreed to trust that Ryan can hold his tongue for one day. A (very) temporary cease-fire for the @allinchallenge. I nominate @drewbrees and @Mariska & @PeterHermann. And to be assured we’re even, I also nominate @VancityReynolds. https://t.co/B4dU8MVDtb pic.twitter.com/JK5sJ0BkKm — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 20, 2020

The #ALLinCHALLENGE has drawn quite a few celebrity supporters, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, who are offering an honest-to-god walk-on cameo for Martin Scorsese’s adaptation of David Grann’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Is that more or less enticing than a lemonade stand run by Deadpool and Wolverine? If costumes are involved, that’s a no-brainer.