Ryan Reynolds Hugh Jackman
Getty Image
Movies

Hugh Jackman Jokingly Tried To Re-Title ‘Deadpool 3’ While Asking The Oscars To Not ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds‘ “feud” is still going strong in 2023. In a new Twitter video, Jackman pleaded with the Motion Picture Academy to not give Spirited an Oscar nomination for “Good Afternoon” after learning that it’s on the shortlist. In the clearly tongue-in-cheek video, Jackman confirmed that he has to film Deadpool 3 later this year, and the experience will be insufferable if Reynolds is walking around with an Oscar nom under his belt.

Jackman also attempted to give the highly-anticipated Deadpool film a more fitting title for his return as Wolverine:

Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the Best Song category would make the next year of my life insufferable. I mean, I have to spend a year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool. Trust me, it would be impossible. It would be a problem. So just to recap, love Spirited, love Will, love Octavia, love the song “Good Afternoon,” love Benj [Pasek] and Justin [Paul]. But please, please, from the bottom of my heart do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way, please.

Naturally, Reynolds saw Jackman’s video and couldn’t let let it go without commenting. He also caught Jackman’s sly retitling attempt and was not a fan.

“Disagree. I think the deepfakes that sung and danced for Will and I would love to perform at the Oscars,” Reynolds responded before adding, “Also ‘Wolverine and Deadpool,’ bub?”

Deadpool 3 hits theaters on November 8, 2024.

(Via Hugh Jackman on Twitter)

Listen To This
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2022
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
This Year’s Best New Holiday Music That You’ll Actually Want To Listen To
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×