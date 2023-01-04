Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds‘ “feud” is still going strong in 2023. In a new Twitter video, Jackman pleaded with the Motion Picture Academy to not give Spirited an Oscar nomination for “Good Afternoon” after learning that it’s on the shortlist. In the clearly tongue-in-cheek video, Jackman confirmed that he has to film Deadpool 3 later this year, and the experience will be insufferable if Reynolds is walking around with an Oscar nom under his belt.

Jackman also attempted to give the highly-anticipated Deadpool film a more fitting title for his return as Wolverine:

But don’t get me wrong … pic.twitter.com/8ymOYUOq9m — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 4, 2023

Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the Best Song category would make the next year of my life insufferable. I mean, I have to spend a year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool. Trust me, it would be impossible. It would be a problem. So just to recap, love Spirited, love Will, love Octavia, love the song “Good Afternoon,” love Benj [Pasek] and Justin [Paul]. But please, please, from the bottom of my heart do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way, please.

Naturally, Reynolds saw Jackman’s video and couldn’t let let it go without commenting. He also caught Jackman’s sly retitling attempt and was not a fan.

Also “Wolverine and Deadpool”, bub? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 4, 2023

“Disagree. I think the deepfakes that sung and danced for Will and I would love to perform at the Oscars,” Reynolds responded before adding, “Also ‘Wolverine and Deadpool,’ bub?”

Deadpool 3 hits theaters on November 8, 2024.

(Via Hugh Jackman on Twitter)