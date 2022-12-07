Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have a years-long inside joke going where they crop each other out of their photos. Here’s Reynolds on the red carpet with the right side of Lively’s face; another time, Lively wished her husband a happy birthday with a photo of Ryan Gosling (the Chris Pine of Ryans?) and the left side of Reynolds’ face.

Earlier this week, the Deadpool actor shared a picture of the happy couple with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, writing, “We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express. She was everything I’d always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria.” In the comments, Lively replied, “My. Shoes.” Reynolds offered a correction in his Stories. “I cropped my wife’s shoes out in the photo I posted. It’s inexcusable and I’m sorry to anyone I’ve hurt with this callous lack of fortitude,” he wrote.

But that’s not what it’s important. The initial caption is.

“We met Jessica Claus and her husband…”

Did you know Mrs. Claus’ first name? I didn’t, and neither did a lot of people, apparently. “I was today years old when I learned that Mrs. Claus is a JESSICA,” reads one comment, as spotted by BuzzFeed, while others thought her first name was Sharon. At least she’s not a Karen. People have been surprised by the Jessica revelation for years:

Apparently Mrs. Claus’s first name is Jessica?????? — Joey ‘SEXY DAILY DOUBLE?’ Lavarias (@joeylavarias) December 7, 2022

“I didn’t know Mrs. Claus’s name is Jessica.” Me, a person of culture, who has seen every Rankin & Bass Christmas movie: pic.twitter.com/EWweiAsjtI — make the yuletide gay af 🏳️‍🌈❄️ (@feelin_cunty) December 7, 2022

still can’t believe mrs. claus’ first name is jessica — rigatoni morris (@ginger_fiend) December 21, 2019

Did you guys know that apparently Mrs. Claus’ first name is Jessica!??! JESSICA. pic.twitter.com/1vcQ6lPRuw — Kristen Rosas (@kristenrosas) December 17, 2018

Doing some Mrs. Claus research for work reasons, and I totally forgot that her first name is *canonically* Jessica in the Rankin/Bass Christmas movies, which are the authority on all things Christmas imo. pic.twitter.com/ttDwVkji4Q — 💛Blakeley Bartee💛 (@BlakeleyBartee) November 11, 2020

Mrs. Claus, who made her movie debut in the Mystery Science Theater 3000 classic Santa Claus Conquers the Martians, was given the name Jessica in the 1970 Rankin/Boss special Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town. Apparently, she’s also gone by “Mary, Maya, Matha, Anywyn, Layla, or Goody,” but weirdly, Goody didn’t catch on. Probably because she’s a baddie.

