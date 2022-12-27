Deadpool 3 hasn’t even started filming yet, and its release date is still a long ways off, but fan anticipation is through the roof for the heavily-anticipated sequel thanks to a surprising cast addition. Not only will the film bring Deadpool into the MCU, but Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is along for the ride. Granted, Jackman made a huge deal about saying that his critically acclaimed performance in Logan would be his last time playing the character, and he recently revealed that he immediately regretted that decision 20 minutes into the first Deadpool.

As for what brings Deadpool and Wolverine together, no one is saying as of yet. However, Jackman opened up a little bit about their relationship at the start of the film, and it’s not great. Here’s what he told the Empire Film Podcast when asked to rate their friendship on a scale from one to 10. Via ScreenCrush:

“10 being really close, zero being the reality, we’re zero, we’re opposites, hate each other. I’m just talking from my perspective, [Logan’s] frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can’t be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I’m probably going to punch him in the head a lot.”

That sounds about right. Logan is the quiet badass type while Deadpool is, well, definitely not that. But they both love stabbing people, so it’s not like there isn’t fertile ground for a budding relationship between the ultra-violent mutants.

Deadpool 3 opens in theaters on November 8, 2024.

(Via ScreenCrush)