Yesterday, Ryan Reynolds teased Hugh Jackman returning again as Wolverine, and this morning, they posted a video seemingly confirming that the duo would team up for Deadpool 3 after several years of debate and speculation. “I had a lot of questions. I’m sure you had a lot of questions, but rest assured, we are going to answer them right now. For example, how is Wolverine alive after Logan?“ Jackman asks.

He is quickly answered by Reynolds, who clears the air. “Logan takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan. Not touching that. What actually happens in our film is, these two f*cking guys,” Reynolds continues before “Wake Me Up” by WHAM! drowns out the audio, naturally. It also seems like Shawn Levy is attached to the project.

The two have previously worked together on X-Men Origins, though that iteration of Deadpool is long gone. Now, it seems like a proper stand-off between Deadpool and Wolverine is feasible. Fans have known that this is a long time coming, after Twentieth Century Fox was recently absorbed by Marvel’s owners, Disney. This brings the potential for MCU/X-Men crossovers in the future. Isn’t that what everyone wants? More superhero content?!

Of course, we still have questions. Will John Krasinski be involved? How does this tie into The Multiverse of Madness? Will Reynolds finally have his mouth sewn shut again? Probably not, but one can hope.

Deadpool 3 is expected to hit theaters on labor day weekend of 2024.