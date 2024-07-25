Hugh Jackman is, just like his name, pretty jacked and intimidating. Yes, he seems charming and nice, but he’s known for playing Wolverine, so he is comfortable around violence and chaos. This is the type of guy you want on your side if the world ever came down to an apocalyptic situation. But we have recently learned that Hugh Jackman is, unfortunately, nothing when it comes to spicy food (as his armpits showed around the 13:00 mark above).

Jackman and his partner in crime Ryan Reynolds have been all over the globe to promote Deadpool & Wolverine, but it seems like the only thing Wolverine can’t do is tolerate hot sauce. The duo joined Sean Evans on Hot Ones, where Jackman appeared to be going through the various stages of grief, including:

Shock:

Pain:

Bargaining:

Depression

Acceptance

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds acted like he was taking the most serious proctored exam of his entire life.

The two talked about what it was like to reunite for Deadpool & Wolverine, which had originally included a fake-out plan. “The original idea with this movie was to shoot a fake movie called Alpha Cop, that was intentionally bad… It was about two guys that were sharing one brain and together they make the perfect cop…and the poster says Alpha Cop: two cops, one brain, all balls,” Reynolds explained. “And it was meant to be kind of like horrible. Like 10 people in America would go to see this movie on opening weekend and five minutes into the movie the Marvel logo would flip up and it would actually be Deadpool & Wolverine.” If that were the case, we would have missed out on all of this fun Wolverine promo.