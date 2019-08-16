Cardi B Taught One Of Her ‘Hustlers’ Co-Stars How To Give A Lap Dance

STX

Jennifer Lopez has been a dancer most of her life, but when it came time to pole dance for the stripper-crime drama Hustlers, even the former-Fly Girl struggled. “I can say without hesitation that learning to pole dance was one of the most challenging things I’ve ever done,” the multi-hyphenate star told Entertainment Weekly, adding that her “shoulder and back are still recovering” from what are affectionally known as pole kisses. Now imagine how difficult it was for her co-hustler Constance Wu, who hasn’t been dancing for decades.

At least she had a good teacher:

Constance Wu committed to pole-dancing classes on weekends between shooting ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat, and found a legit tutor in costar (and ex-stripper) Cardi B. “[We filmed] a scene where she’s teaching me how to give a lap dance,” Wu says. “She’s like, ‘Show me what you’ve got!’ So I try. She’s like, ‘Honey, no! This is terrible!’” (

Yeah, but does Cardi B know how to kill an anaconda? Didn’t think so.

Hustlers, which Lopez describes as being “about greed, power, and the American dream, and what a certain group of women, who worked in a field where they were degraded and discounted, will do to achieve it,” opens on September 13. Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, and Lizzo co-star.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)