Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Back in January, director Reed Morano’s post-apocalypse film I Think We’re Alone Now, which stars Peter Dinklage and Elle Fanning, debuted at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival to positive reviews. Thanks to Morano’s direction, Mike Makowsky’s script and Dinklage and Fanning’s acting, the film apparently promises a rather unique twist on an otherwise typical trope popular in similar end-of-the-world fare like The Road and Last Man on Earth. On Tuesday, Momentum Pictures dropped the film’s first teaser trailer online.

According to a plot summary accompanying the trailer:

Del (Peter Dinklage) is alone in the world. After the human race is wiped out, he lives in his small, empty town, content in his solitude and the utopia he’s methodically created for himself – until he is discovered by Grace (Elle Fanning), an interloper whose history and motives are obscure. Worse yet, she wants to stay.

“I like the post-apocalyptic genre, but it’s been done a million times, and I was looking for something a little bit weird, or just a little bit different tonally,” Morano told Entertainment Weekly following the teaser’s release. “I saw this opportunity to tell a post-apocalyptic story that breaks a lot of the conventions of storytelling in that genre.”

She added, “I really appreciate any time a story can be told with visuals or sound rather than straight dialogue. This is the perfect film to do that.” I Think We’re Alone Now premieres in select theaters in Los Angeles and New York on September 14th, and goes wide on September 21st.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)