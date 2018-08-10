So Much For Those Idris Elba As The Next James Bond Rumors

08.10.18 2 hours ago 5 Comments

Getty Image

It was fun while it lasted.

Earlier today, we learned that Idris Elba was reportedly the frontrunner to replace Daniel Craig as the next 007. Director Antoine Fuqua (The Magnificent Seven, The Equalizer 2) supposedly talked to James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, who told him that “it is time” for a non-white actor to play the iconic and impeccably-dressed character. Thing is, that conversation never took place.

A rep for Fuqua threw cold water on the story. “He never had a conversation with Barbara about the franchise or about any casting. It’s all made up stuff. Not sure how it got started,” the rep told The Hollywood Reporter. A rep for Elba declined comment, but a knowledgeable source says no one from Elba’s team is aware of any overtures. (Via)

Oh well. At least we’ve still got Bond 25, with Craig and director Danny Boyle, and the Elba-starring Turn Up Charlie and Hobbs & Shaw to look forward to. It was also announced on Friday that The Wire star will headline Ghetto Cowboy, an indie that follows “15-year-old Cole, who is forced to live with his estranged father, Harp (Elba), in north Philadelphia where, despite the surrounding poverty and violence, he discovers the redemptive world of urban horseback riding.” It’s not like Elba-as-Bond, James Bond won’t ever happen, either. We’ll just have to wait for another (hopefully not 40 degree) day.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

TOPICS#James Bond#Idris Elba
TAGSIDRIS ELBAJAMES BOND

