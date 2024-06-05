Every once in a while, a movie comes along that causes mass walkouts and even in-theater vomiting, and that’s how you know a new horror classic is upon us. Stephen King sure thinks so! In A Violent Nature is the upcoming slasher that takes the typical killer formula and adds in a few curveballs. The film made its debut earlier this year at Sundance, where it was described as an “ambient slasher” due to its lack of score and all of that slashing. Oh, and it tells the story through the point of view of the slasher himself. Everyone deserves a chance to have their perspectives shown, even undead serial killers. The film has been getting a lot of buzz, and that’s not just because of all those pesky lake mosquitos. Here is everything to know about the bloody thriller.

Plot Not that slashers of such a nature need a plot, but this one actually does provide some backstory, and of course it starts with some teens who unknowingly resurrect a deadly killer who stalks his prey in the woods. Think Jason Voorhees but without mommy issues (presumably). Here is the official synopsis: When a group of teens takes a locket from a collapsed fire tower in the woods, they unwittingly resurrect the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year old crime. The undead killer soon embarks on a bloody rampage to retrieve the stolen locket, methodically slaughtering anyone who gets in his way.. Cast The story stars Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic, Cameron Love, Reece Presley, Liam Leone and Charlotte Creaghan, but they weren’t all on board at first. The making of the film could have been a horror story in itself. In the fall of 2021, the movie was shot with an entirely different cast before production difficulties required them to rework the film, according to producer Stephanie Hanmer. “We’d shot well over 50 percent of the film with our original Johnny, and then he had to go to the hospital and was forbidden to come back to set,” Hanmer told The Daily Beast. She continued, “So it’s 11 a.m., and I lost my lead actor. I had a huge safety team waiting. We had a scuba team ready to shoot underwater. We had our most expensive rental for the camera. It was the most expensive day of the whole shoot, and our actor’s missing.” The crew took an extended break and began filming again in 2022.