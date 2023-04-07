Indiana Jones may not be an official part of the Star Wars universe, but he might as well be. Both worlds were, after all, created by George Lucas and feature Harrison Ford in universally beloved grumpy hero roles. Which might explain why the latest tease of the newest Indy feature, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, was shared today during London’s Star Wars Celebration.

As The Hollywood Reporter writes, a brand-new trailer for the long-awaited fifth film in the Indiana Jones series made its debut to an eager crowd on Friday at the London event. In addition to the all-new trailer, audiences were treated to six minutes of footage from the movie.

Just released at #StarWarsCelebration: Watch the new trailer for #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny, in theaters June 30. pic.twitter.com/yU8Yib7fnj — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) April 7, 2023

In the trailer, we see Indy’s goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) — who may or may not be a villain — pull the septuagenarian archaeologist out of retirement for one last adventure. Giant rolling boulder included.

Helena is the daughter of Indy frenemy Basil (played by Toby Jones), who we learn once shot our hero. The film is set in 1969, and also features Mads Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller, a one-time Nazi commander who — like Indy and Helena — is attempting to find the Dial of Destiny, an ancient device he believes could make the world a better place. (Though his definition of “better” is unknown.) “Hitler made mistakes and with this I will correct them all,” says Mikkelsen, as Voller, of the dial.

“Littered in classic Indy moments, the trailer and footage featured tuk-tuk races around dusty Moroccan streets, Jones riding a horse through a New York street parade and jumping out of a burning plane with Waller-Bridge (who describes him in the film as an “aging grave robber”), and a scene with a giant rolling boulder,” writes The Hollywood Reporter.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in theaters on June 30.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)