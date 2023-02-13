The new Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny teaser belongs… in the Super Bowl.

The latest promo for the fifth Indiana Jones movie, which premiered during the first quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game, is full of action, adventure, and a digitally de-aged (and gloriously grumpy) Harrison Ford. Also along for the ride is John Rhys-Davies returning as loyal Sallah and Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw, who the Fleabag creator described as “a mystery and a wonder.” She added that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was “the fastest I’ve ever read a script; I came out of a sort of haze afterwards. I just couldn’t believe how much fun I had and how moved I was by it. And then I had a Zoom and screamed, ‘YES!’ at them all

You can watch the teaser above. Here’s the official (and vague) plot description:

Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the fifth installment of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, which is directed by James Mangold. Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens in theaters on June 30.