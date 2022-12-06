Over the last couple weeks, details about Indiana Jones 5 have finally been slinking out into the open. We now know it takes place (mostly) in 1969, amidst the space race. We now know there’s a digitally de-aged version of its 80-year-old star, Harrison Ford. We finally has a trailer and a title. There’s still a lot being kept under wraps, but there have been plenty of rumors about wacky directions it could take. Many of those have been wrong, and the film’s director is sick of it. (No, not Steven Spielberg, who sat this one out after directing the previous four.)

“One more time. No one is ‘taking over’ or replacing Indy or donning his hat, nor is he being ‘erased’ through some contrivance,” tweeted James Mangold, of Logan and Ford v Ferrari. “And he never was, not in any cut or script — but trolls will troll — that’s how they get their clicks.”

He continued: “And please don’t exhaust me [by] pointing out how once in a while a troll is ‘right.’ Even a blind squirrel finds a nut now and then. All one has to do is look at set photos and interviews and you get enough info to make wild guesses about a movie plot.”

Mangold’s fury extended to certain press sites that actually disseminate said rumors. “The difference between trolling a-holes and everyone else is they [are] trying to make [money] off your feelings about other films and culture war politics,” Mangold railed. “They push controversial guesses as coming from ‘sources’ to gin up clicks. Let it go.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to be released on June 30, 2023, a few weeks before its star turns 81. It’s his last ride as Indy, after over four decades, and he’s been unusually emotional about hanging up the whip, so please don’t ruin his vibes by sharing baseless nonsense.

