It’s been nearly 15 years since Indiana Jones has been on his last adventure, and though he would probably be fine spending the rest of his days teaching and marveling at his fun trinkets and alien artifacts, he seems like he is always willing and able to jump back into Indy mode and go on another scavenger hunt. The same goes for Harrison Ford, apparently, as he agreed to do a fifth (and final) Indiana Jones movie!

The trailer for Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny debuted today, featuring Indy reminiscing about his complex history involving bad guys and their coveted riches. Plus, now he is assisted by his “Goddaughter,” played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and they have even used some good old-fashioned de-aging technology. Also, he rides a horse through a subway station, so that’s another win. As per the official description:

Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic “Indiana Jones” franchise, which is directed by James Mangold. Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen.

James Mangold directs, and executive producers include Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, and Kathleen Kennedy. John Williams returns for another Indy score.

The movie will debut in theaters on June 30th, 2023. Check out the official trailer above.