When talking to James Mangold about his brilliant new film, Ford v Ferrari, the subject of Martin Scorsese’s New York Times op-ed on Marvel movies wasn’t really on my mind. But, it turns out, it certainly was on Mangold’s mind. Which makes a lot of sense when you consider that a lot of what Scorsese was saying was the, at least, perceived lack of freedom that filmmakers have when making those blockbuster films.

But that wasn’t Mangiold’s experience with Logan, a movie that wasn’t beholden to a shared universe. Mangold had complete freedom over it, and certainly had stakes when we take into consideration how that movie ends. But, at the same time, Mangold completely agrees with what has Scorsese has to say, but wishes Scorsese had seen more examples (namely Logan) and cast a wider net than just “Marvel movies.”

The thing is, in a way Ford v Ferrari is itself about filmmaking. Yes, it’s about Ford Motor Company wanting to beat Ferrari at 24 Hours of Le Mans, and it’s about Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) being tapped to build a car that could do that, and it’s about Ken Miles (Christian Bale) who could drive that car. But it’s also about bureaucracy, and being able to navigate through all of it to get the end product that’s going to be the best version of the artist’s vision. Which, yes, is a big part of what Scorsese is trying to say. And what Mangold is trying to say here, and in the film, is that it’s the responsibility of directors to push back, no matter what the genre.

In the spirit of being ready, here’s what I’ve been thinking: Christian Bale is great in this movie and he’s going to get a lot of accolades, but I think Matt Damon has the harder job. You have to know everything about him by just looking at him.