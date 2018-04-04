Steven Spielberg Is Interested In Indiana Jones Being Played By A Woman

Harrison Ford has been playing Indiana Jones since Raiders of the Lost Ark came out in 1981. He watched a dude get his heart pulled out of his chest in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, he met Hitler in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and he whatever the hell this is in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Ford will return to play the world’s most famous archeologist in a fifth film due out in 2020, but then the 75-year-old actor will drop the whip for good. In a new interview, though, director Steven Spielberg suggests that another actor, possibly a woman, will pick it back up.

Spielberg, who has directed every installment in the blockbuster movie series, [said] that he was “pretty sure” the upcoming fifth outing for the explorer would be Ford’s swan song in the role, but that the franchise would “certainly continue after that.”

When quizzed on who might don Jones’s famous fedora and whip, the director said that it was time the character took “a different form.” Nodding in response to the suggestion that said form could be female, Spielberg added that “we’d have to change the name from Jones to Joan. And there would be nothing wrong with that.” (Via)

You know what’s scarier than a rolling boulder or a face-melting Nazi? A million agitated fanboys screaming “but we already have a female Indiana Jones in Lara Croft, and no one saw that Tomb Raider movie” at once.

(Via The Guardian)

