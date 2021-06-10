Infinite has some of the most intense dumb guy energy of any movie in recent years, and I mean that as a high compliment.

For a long time it seems sci-fi action movies have consisted of either massive franchises like Fast and Furious and Mission Impossible, attempts at brainy sci-fi like Tenet, or meat-and-potatoes, old-guy-beats-up-bad-guys movies like Taken. Whatever happened to goofy, high-concept schlock that introduced elaborate mythologies that could only be solved through equally elaborate martial arts and gunplay? I’m talking your Limitlesses, your Wanteds, your Equilibriums — movies with complex conceits, laughable dialogue, and endlessly watchable action. Enter Infinite, which asks, what if Marky Mark played a reincarnated Japanese blacksmith?

Infinite, available to stream on Paramount+ and directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer, Shooter), is entertainingly goofy, and dumb mostly in the right ways. You may not entirely buy in, but when you’ve got Mark Wahlberg jumping his motorcyle onto a cargo plane mid-air and stabbing the wing with a samurai sword, do you really need to?

Say hiiiii to your mother for meeeeeeee!

Infinite begins with a premise fit for YA fiction: there are people living among us who can remember all of their past lives, and the particular sets of skills they acquired during those past lives. Those people are known as “the infinite,” and they are divided into two warring factions: the “believers,” who would use their powers to benefit humanity, and “nihilists,” who consider their total recall powers a burden and humanity a virus. No, the script — by Ian Shorr, Todd Stein, and D. Eric Maikranz — is not big on nuance. (Sidenote: I like to imagine that “D. Eric” was originally named Deric).

Luckily, Infinite is long on incorporating elements of other movies in entertaining ways. Wahlberg plays Evan McCauley, a schizophrenic ex-bouncer who’s having trouble finding work on account of the documented history of schizophrenia. What he lacks in a consistent paycheck he makes up for in the ability to forge razor-sharp samurai swords like a 15th century Japanese blacksmith. “Are there things that you can just do, and you don’t know why?” Wahlberg narrates out loud, while pounding red hot steel with a sledgehammer somewhere in New York City.

In one of the first scenes, McCauley trades one of his Hattori Hanzo blades to a Drexel Spivey-esque drug dealer in exchange for the unnamed pills he needs to silence the vivid dreams of his past lives. It eventually turns into a crime scene, McCauley’s sword raises some eyebrows at the police station, and the next thing he knows he’s sitting across an interrogation table from the movie’s head bad guy, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor. “Bathhurst,” it turns out, has been tracking Wahlberg’s character, Treadway (McCauley being only his latest name) across lifetimes in order to recover a device called “The Egg.” Bathhurst needs the egg to “unwind DNA” and end all life on Earth.