Danny Trejo has lived a fascinating life. A few sentences from his Wikipedia:

“While serving in San Quentin, he became a champion boxer in that prison’s lightweight and welterweight divisions”

“In 2011, he recalled that he had been sober for 42 years”

“While Trejo was working as a youth drug counselor, a teenage patient asked for his assistance dealing with cocaine problems on the set of Runaway Train (1985)”

“In August 2019, Trejo witnessed a car colliding at an intersection with an SUV and helped extract a five-year-old trapped in a child safety seat inside the overturned SUV”

“Trejo is known for his distinctive appearance”

I don’t have to describe his “distinctive appearance” for you to know what he looks like — it’s Danny Trejo; there’s no one else like him. (Did I mention that he’s the founder of Trejo’s Tacos and appeared in the music video for Mobb Depp’s “Got It Twisted”?)

And now his life story has been turned into a sure-to-be-enlightening documentary.

Inmate #1: The Rise Of Danny Trejo, directed by Brett Harvey, chronicles Trejo’s “early life of drugs, armed robbery, and hard prison time, to the red carpets of Hollywood blockbusters and helping troubled addicts,” with the Machete star giving “a firsthand account of one of the greatest transformations of human character ever put to film.”