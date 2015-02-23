Irina Shayk’s Barely-There Dress Was The Real Star Of The Oscars

#Oscars 2015
02.23.15 3 years ago 11 Comments
2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Getty Image

First, fashion-skewer Joan Rivers gets “snubbed” by the Academy Awards, and now we won’t even get to hear her thoughts on Irina Shayk’s “daringly dressed” gown that the Hercules star wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar party. I would also accept a GIF of Shayk’s ex-boyfriend, Cristiano Ronaldo, saying, “I’ve made a huge mistake,” while “The Sound of Silence” plays.

Craig Ferguson was distracted long before it was cool.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oscars 2015
TAGSFANCY DRESSESIRINA SHAYKOscars 2015

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP