Irina Shayk’s Barely-There Dress Was The Real Star Of The Oscars

Getty Image

First, fashion-skewer Joan Rivers gets “snubbed” by the Academy Awards, and now we won’t even get to hear her thoughts on Irina Shayk’s “daringly dressed” gown that the Hercules star wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar party. I would also accept a GIF of Shayk’s ex-boyfriend, Cristiano Ronaldo, saying, “I’ve made a huge mistake,” while “The Sound of Silence” plays.

Pray tell @theirishayk, on a scale of 1-10 how annoying is this dress when nature calls? http://t.co/tome4UVdAe pic.twitter.com/YsZ8Dh9ajm — Telegraph Fashion (@TeleFashion) February 23, 2015

Irina Shayk arrives at Vanity Fair Oscars bash in VERY revealing dress http://t.co/Ug1xKKFnt7 pic.twitter.com/BGzoRLIz0Y — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 23, 2015

Craig Ferguson was distracted long before it was cool.