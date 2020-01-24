With the Iowa caucus (mercifully) only weeks away and the fate of the country’s future resting on Cheeseheads, Irresistible is coming out at the right time.

Directed and written by former The Daily Show host Jon Stewart, the political satire stars Steve Carell (it’s fun to see the two of them working together again) as a Democratic strategist who, after watching a video of a retired Marine (Chris Cooper) defending undocumented workers, helps the veteran run for mayor in conservative, small-town Wisconsin in a bid to win back the Heartland. But things get upended when Rose Byrne, as a Republican strategist, enters the cow-covered scene. Watch the trailer above.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Written and directed by Jon Stewart, Irresistible is a comedy about what happens when a small Wisconsin town becomes the main attraction of our political circus. After the Democrat’s top strategist Gary (Steve Carell) sees a video of a retired Marine Colonel (Chris Cooper) standing up for the rights of his town’s undocumented workers, Gary believes he has found the key to winning back the Heartland. However, when the Republicans counter him by sending in his brilliant nemesis Faith (Rose Byrne), what started out as a local race quickly becomes an out-of-control and hilarious fight for the soul of America.

Irresistible, which also stars Mackenzie Davis, Topher Grace, Will Sasso, and Natasha Lyonne, opens on May 29.