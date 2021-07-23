Ever since Chris Evan’s Steve Rogers went into the ice in the final moments of 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, Marvel fans have had one question and one question only: wait a minute, is Cap a virgin? While theories have abounded over the years, and the events of Avengers: Endgame suggested that Cap did eventually get some, but only after traveling back in time to be with Peggy Carter following his tenure in the MCU, the writing team of Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have finally provided their perspective on Cap’s love life.

For the record, Markus and McFeely have written all three of the Captain America movies along with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, so they’re intimately familiar with the MCU version of Steve Rogers. According to them, Cap got his swerve on not long after being injected with the super-soldier serum. In fact, they seem kind of astounded that people thought Steve was a virgin this whole time. Via Yahoo!:

McFeely suggests that Steve might have been doing a little more than singing and dancing during his USO Tour across the nation to introduce him as Captain America and promote war bonds. “If you look like that, and you’re going to city to city, and you’re signing autographs for the likes of the ladies that he’s signing the autographs for, I’ve got to imagine that [he lost his virginity],” McFeely explains.

Well, there you have it. The MCU version of Captain America maybe had sex with his backup dancers while promoting war bonds. He did not go into the ice never knowing the touch of a woman, and now, God knows what he did during his time with The Avengers. Those women were his co-workers!

