Kenan Thompson, the First Man of NBC, has been keeping busy despite the fact that his very wholesome comedy show was canceled earlier this year. Since then, Thompson has landed hosting gigs at the Emmys, the People’s Choice Awards, and he even got his own little star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. All of that plus he is carrying Saturday Night Live on his back. This man really does it all. And now he is leaning into the nostalgia moment and bringing back one of his most iconic characters.

Before he was the “What Up With That” guy on SNL, Thompson starred in the 1997 cult comedy Good Burger alongside Kel Mitchell while they were at the heyday of their All That fame. It followed the slacker duo getting summer jobs at Good Burger (home of the Good Burger) which was being threatened by a newer, fancier burger joint. So like Dodgeball without the wrenches and stuff.

The movie was lost on adults but a hit with kids who grew up watching the weirdos on All That, where Good Burger got its humble beginnings. Now that those millennials are adults and the movie has re-entered the public consciousness after Mitchell and Thompson’s Emmy Award reunion went viral, the cast has confirmed that a sequel is, in fact coming. This is what the internet is for!

The two have been talking about a sequel for a while, but now it’s actually real. Earlier this week, Thompson told Entertainment Tonight, “We’re getting really close on Good Burger 2. It’s gonna happen, and I think it’s gonna happen soon. We’re gonna figure out when the pocket of time will be to shoot it, but it’s gonna happen.” The co-stars also shared a clip on Instagram that confirmed the script.

While no plot details or release date have been announced, this isn’t the first time a Good Burger project has been considered. Paramount has expressed interest in making the sketch into a TV show, and Thompson and Mitchell have returned for one-off sketches, it seems like it’s actually happening this time. Maybe Lorne Michaels will finally give Kenan that vacation time.

