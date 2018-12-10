Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ever since Saturday Night Live‘s Kenan Thompson reunited with his All That and Kenan & Kel co-star Kel Mitchell on The Tonight Show, everyone who was raised on Nickelodeon has been asking the same question: Is there going to be a Good Burger sequel? Mitchell said there would be back in 2016, but on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Thompson tossed his hat into the ring with the revelation that the pair has been talking about it ever since their Tonight Show reunion.

“We’ve been talking about it for a long time. We’ve had meetings about it. So, it’s in the higher power’s hands because we both said that we’re down to do it,” said Thompson in response to a caller’s question about the matter. He also revealed that he and Mitchell “hadn’t really spoken in a long time,” saying their initial conversation about potentially doing The Tonight Show reunion lasted around 40 minutes.

When Cohen followed up on the caller’s questions and Thompson’s answers, asking if the two Nickelodeon alums were keeping in touch, his guest said they were. Thompson, who’s now one of the most prominently featured cast members on SNL, said the old friends were now talking “all the time.” Hopefully, their recent reconnection and all the meetings they’ve been having result in a Good Burger sequel, Sinbad cameo and all.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)