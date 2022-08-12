It’s rare to find celebrities who are as cool as they appear on TV, though Kenan Thompson seems to be a pretty chill guy. Ahead of his hosting debut at this year’s Emmys, the Saturday Night Live cast member was awarded one of the most prestigious pieces of sidewalk one can have: a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. And he looked really cool doing it!

Former co-star and friend Leslie Jones presented the star to Thompson on Thursday, August 11th. “I need about two years to tell you how I feel about this man. He is the most dependable, sweet, and honorable [man],” she added. “Kenan, I have learned from you immensely. Not only to be a better artist but a better human.”

Next month, Thompson will host the 2022 Emmy awards on NBC, where he will follow in the footsteps of several other SNL cast members, like Colin Jost and Michael Che, though their hosting duties were not well-received.

The comedian recently told Variety how he wasn’t going to say no to the opportunity. “They asked, and it’s an honor,” Thompson explained. “It’s a giant career milestone to host an Emmys, an Oscars, a Tonys, whatever. So you get that phone call, you should take it!”

Thompson will continue to appear on SNL for its 48th season this fall. He is currently the longest-running cast member on the show, as he joined the cast in season 31. It’s safe to say his giant star is well-deserved!