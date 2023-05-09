Is Sandra Bullock In Netflix’s ‘Bird Box’ Sequel?

Bird Box was, at one point, Netflix‘s most-watched original film. Five years later, it’s still number three behind only Red Notice and Don’t Look Up, and one spot ahead of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Considering there’s an entire (sigh) cinematic universe being built around other Netflix titles like The Gray Man, it’s surprising that it’s taken this long for a Bird Box sequel to come out.

Even more surprising: it doesn’t star Sandra Bullock.

Bird Box Barcelona leaves behind Bullock’s mother of two and heads to Barcelona. “After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population by causing all who see it to take their lives, Sebastian and his young daughter Anna must navigate their own journey of survival through the desolate streets of Barcelona. But as they form an uneasy alliance with other survivors and make their way toward a safe haven, a threat more sinister than the unseen creatures grows,” the Netflix synopsis reads. There will still be blindfolds, as you can see in the announcement teaser above.

Bird Box Barcelona, which was written and directed by Alex and David Pastor and stars Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Diego Calva, Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, Patrick Criado, Celia Freijeiro, Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo de Castro, Michelle Jenner, and Leonardo Sbaraglia, comes to Netflix on July 14th. Hopefully it doesn’t inspire any more dumb viral challenges.