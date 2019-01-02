Netflix

Bird Box is a monster hit (that doesn’t actually show the monster) for Netflix.

The Sandra Bullock-starring film, a post-apocalyptic thriller about not being able to look outside (which should not be confused with your refusal to go outside because you’re watching The Office again), was watched by over 45 million accounts during its first week of release and inspired multiple memes. The success of Bird Box has also led to the #BirdBoxChallenge, in which people “blindfold themselves to test their abilities to complete mundane tasks successfully such as riding a scooter, climbing an escalator, and ordering drive-thru,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. What a time to be alive.

While Netflix appreciates the public and Kim Kardashian’s obsession with a movie where John Malkovich says “f*ck that, where’s the booze?”, the streaming service isn’t a fan of people going to the hospital. Think of the time that could be spent watching The Ranch, instead! “Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE,” Netflix’s official Twitter account tweeted. “We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

2019 is already off to a great start.

