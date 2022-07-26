The Gray Man has only been available on Netflix for a few days, but apparently, that was enough time for the streaming giant to realize it has a hit franchise on its hand. Not only is a sequel starring Ryan Gosling in development, but Netflix is also working on a spinoff film from Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

“The audience reaction to ‘The Gray Man’ has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film,” directors Joe and Anthony Russo told Variety in a statement. “With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for ‘The Gray Man’ to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon.”

The Gray Man continues the Russo Brothers ongoing relationship with Netflix, which just revealed a release window for Extraction 2. The first film starring Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake was another action hit for the platform, but unfortunately, fans are going to have to wait just a little while longer for the sequel that’s now scheduled to arrive in 2023. Via Collider:

While the finer details of the plot around Extraction 2 are still being kept under wraps we do know that there are some returning names to the sequel’s production. Once again stepping behind the camera is Sam Hargrave, who made his feature film directorial debut with the first film and Joe Russo will once again pen the script. Joe and his brother Anthony Russo will also be producing the film through their AGBO production company. Hemsworth will also serve as a producer while also starring in the film.

As for the Russo Brothers returning to Marvel, that has become murkier. They recently revealed that directing Secret Wars is still their dream project. However, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told Comic-Con audiences will not be directing the just-announced Avengers: Secret Wars. “We love them, they love us,” Feige said. “We want to find something to do together, it’s not this.”

