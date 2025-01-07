Earlier this week, Will Smith set the blogosphere buzzing with a post on social media about his famed misstep in choosing to star in Wild Wild West over The Matrix. While some sources speculated that he was in the process of promoting a new film project involving the mind-bending sci-fi franchise, other observers assumed that it was the beginning of a Super Bowl ad campaign.

Now, according to Deadline, there is a third possibility: A new album. According to Deadline‘s sources, Will’s been working on a new full-length musical project, which one assumes he’ll be announcing in full at some point in the near future.

There’s evidence to support this suggestion; Smith debuted a new song, “Bulletproof,” in a performance at the 2024 BET Awards, complete with Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir. A month later, he shared another new single, “Work Of Art,” which features his son Jaden — an established musician in his own right — and indie rap stalwart Russ. Smith then ended the year releasing “Tantrum,” his second collaboration with Eminem’s favorite rapper, Joyner Lucas.

With all that in mind, it certainly does seem more likely that Smith is pushing his chips toward promoting a new album — although it isn’t out of the question that he’d announce it with a big-budget Super Bowl commercial, considering his resources and the increasingly crowded music space. He’s bet on himself before — and no matter what happens, there’s no way his next project is a bigger bomb than Wild Wild West.