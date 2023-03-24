In addition to all the drama over The Rock vetoing cameos and Zachary Levi confirming said vetoes, there’s another Shazam! Fury of the Gods controversy that’s caused enough of an uproar for director David F. Sandberg to personally respond.

As just about everyone knows by now, thanks to Warner Bros. Discovery putting the moment in a TV ad, Wonder Woman makes a cameo in the sequel. However, some fans aren’t convinced that Gal Gadot is really in the film, and a rumor has been circulating that her appearance is actually a deepfake. The confusion can be traced back to a viral tweet that shows Gadot’s stunt double Taylor Cahill on set with the cast.

“Wait, they deep fake gal gadot’s face on taylor cahill’s face for shazam! fury of the gods??!” the tweet reads.

wait, they deep fake gal gadot's face on taylor cahill’s face for shazam! fury of the gods??!#wonderwoman #shazamfuryofthegods pic.twitter.com/ptuvxnClDM — addie (@maybegrayson) March 18, 2023

With the deepfake rumor reaching a fevered pitch, Sandberg set the record straight with visual evidence to boot.

“A certain cameo in #ShazamFuryOfTheGods had to be shot in England but I couldn’t go because of a visa issue so I directed remotely. It wasn’t a deepfake as some believe,” Sandberg tweeted along with a video of him directing Gadot.

A certain cameo in #ShazamFuryOfTheGods had to be shot in England but I couldn’t go because of a visa issue so I directed remotely. It wasn’t a deepfake as some believe. pic.twitter.com/p8ODDHWe9Q — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) March 22, 2023

In a very James Gunn move, the director also jumped into the replies of people spreading the deepfake rumor to explain how basic filmmaking and body doubles work.