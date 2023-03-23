As the post-mortem continues on Shazam! Fury of the Gods stumbling at the box office, rumors of a rift between with Zachary Levi and The Rock continue. Following a report that The Rock privately vetoed a Shazam cameo in Black Adam, DC Comics fans have been circulating a clip (and the actual date of this interview is unclear) where Levi awkwardly admitted that he hasn’t seen the film.

“I have a full plate of other things to get to in life,” Levi told ET Canada while revealing that he’s been too busy to watch The Rock make his DC Universe debut.

Zachary Levi says he hasn’t seen #BlackAdam yet!⚡️ “I have a full plate of other things to get to in life.” (via @ETCanada) pic.twitter.com/PoU88aHSQN — Shazam Updates (@ShazamNews) March 23, 2023

The Levi clip sure looks like another sign of the rift between Black Adam and Shazam, two characters who have been long-running comic book rivals, yet couldn’t be further apart on screen.

According to a recent report from The Wrap, The Rock has been the primary force behind said rift. The muscle bound actor reportedly used his clout to keep Black Adam separate from Shazam, which may have hurt Fury of the Gods at the box office. Instead of building up the Shazam franchise, The Rock apparently pushed for a showdown with Henry Cavill’s Superman, and we all saw how that ended.

In another compelling twist, Levi reportedly shared a screengrab of The Wrap‘s report on The Rock nixing Levi’s Black Adam cameo. The actor posted the image in a recent Instagram story along with the caption, “The truth shall set you free.” It’s not hard to smell what the Shazam! star is cooking.

