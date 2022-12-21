Things are a bit chaotic over at Warner Bros. Discovery these days, and that includes the DCEU. The comics film and TV wing have two new bosses, James Gunn and Peter Safran, and they’re making some bold choices about its future. Black Adam 2? Probably not happening, though Dwayne Johnson’s character may stick around. Jason Momoa? May be reassigned to a new character. Henry Cavill? Out as Superman, but he’ll probably stick around to. Now it sounds like the same may — or may not! — happen the franchise’s once-resident Wonder Woman.

As caught by Entertainment Weekly, someone commented on a post Gunn made on Instagram Monday, where he basically told his rudest critics where to go. He did reply to at least one of them. Someone complained about “the move to boot Cavill and Gadot,” which “doesn’t inspire confidence” in the future of the DCEU.

Gunn replied, cryptically, “I’m not sure where you’re getting that we ‘booted’ Gal.”

Does that mean Wonder Woman will return? Or will Gadot be treated like Cavill and Momoa and Johnson, which is to say that they’ll be around, one way or another? All should be clear early next year, when Gunn and Safran lay out their grand, ambitious plan for the franchise’s future. Till then, as Gunn has pointed out, there’s no use in leaving him rude messages on social media because he’ll just ignore them.

(Via EW)