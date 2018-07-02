The Losers’ Club Reunites In The First ‘It: Chapter Two’ Cast Photo

They’re losers, baby, so why doesn’t Pennywise kill them?

The dancing clown will certainly try to in It: Chapter Two, the sequel to the highest-grossing horror movie of all-time. The adult Losers’ Club (and Henry Bowers) has been assembled, the set photos are flying fast, and on Monday, the first official cast photo was released (see above). From left to right, there’s: Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Bill Hader (!!!) as Richie Tozier, and Andy Bean as Stanley Uris.

I assume Pennywise is hiding under the table. Warner Bros. also released a brief plot synopsis.

Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, It: Chapter Two brings the characters—who’ve long since gone their separate ways—back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film.

As expected, the original, younger Losers — Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Lieberher, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Jack Dylan Grazer, Finn Wolfhard, and Wyatt Oleff — will appear in scenes set in 1985, while director Andy Muschietti and writer Gary Dauberman (who co-wrote the original) are also returning.

It: Chapter Two opens on September 6, 2019.